Jurors have retired to consider their verdict against two teenagers charged with the murder of a 16-year-old on his way home from college.

Rohan "Fred" Shand died from a single stab wound outside the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on 22 March.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, are standing trial charged with his murder at Northampton Crown Court.

The jury were sent out shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

Earlier, the jury heard that the stabbing was the culmination of a feud between two groups of youths from different schools which had begun two days earlier.

The court was told that Fred Shand had been among a group who retaliated after an attack on one of their friends, by assaulting friends of one of the defendants'.

Using social media, the two defendants and a third teenager formed a plan to get revenge, said the prosecution - an attack that ended in Fred being stabbed once.

Police and forensics officers at the scene of Fred Shand's stabbing in March. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As he finished summing up the case, the judge reminded the jury of the younger defendant's evidence of what occurred during the fatal incident.

He had said that when they found Fred and his friend Fred had swung his belt at his co-defendant who had fallen over.

He said: "I was really scared. We had gone there thinking we were going to beat them up but then we were the ones being attacked.'

He said he drew the knife from its sheath when Fred raised the belt again "to try to scare him" but Fred said: "Do you think I'm scared of a shank?"

The defendant's evidence was that he stabbed Fred when he continued to threaten him with the belt.

"I didn't even realise I had stabbed him until he fell to the ground. I remember looking at the knife and on the end of the knife there was blood on it."

He repeatedly denied that they had gone out looking to kill anyone or cause them serious harm.

Both boys deny murder and the trial continues.

