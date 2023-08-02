An investigation has been launched after fire destroyed the laundry room at a boutique hotel.

Crews were called to the fire in two outbuildings at the Orsett Hall Hotel near Basildon in Essex in the early hours of Monday.

Crews from Grays, Orsett and Basildon discovered the laundry building alight and the fire spreading to a second outbuilding.

Due to a limited water supply, crews called in reinforcements from Basildon and Corringham, together with an aerial ladder from Chelmsford.

Two outbuildings were badly damaged by the blaze Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Station manager Scott Fretton said: “Crews worked really hard to contain the fire and prevent it spreading further into other outbuildings."

The hotel has remained open and is operating as normal.

