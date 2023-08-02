A man who intimidated his ex-partner by smashing her car window has been jailed for almost two years.

Stavius Gordon, 31, rode up to the victim’s car on a motorbike while she was parked, waiting to give her mother a lift, and started kicking her wing mirror.

A short while later he got off the motorbike and punched the driver’s side window, causing it to smash.

As she tried to get home, the victim and her mother faced further intimidation and sought refuge in a petrol station.

Finally, the victim’s brother picked both her and her mother up.

The incident took place in Cambridge, at about 7pm on 29 July 2021.

On Monday at Cambridge Crown Court, Gordon, of Barnwell Road, Cambridge, was jailed for one year and 11 months, having been found guilty of affray.

He also admitted criminal damage to property under £5,000, for which he received no separate penalty.

PC Samantha Chapman said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and her mother so I am pleased Gordon has faced justice and can now reflect on his shocking behaviour.

“Domestic abuse is a force priority and I would like to pay tribute to the victim for her courage in coming forward and helping support us with a prosecution.”

