Adverts displaying unhealthy food and drink have been restricted in Luton after data showed obesity rates are higher than the national average.

The policy will restrict the advertising of food high in fat, salt and sugar on all council-owned buildings and digital billboards.

Foods that will have restrictions include chocolate, confectionary, cakes, biscuits, fried foods and sugar sweetened drinks.

The town is the the first local authority in the East of England to adopt a healthy food and drink advertising policy.

The changes have been brought in after data from the National Child Measurement Programme showed obesity levels in Luton are 11.4% for reception aged children (4-5 years old) compared to the national rate of 10.1%.

For children aged 10-11 years old, obesity rates in Luton are 29.2%, which is almost 6% higher than the national average of 23.4%.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for Public Health, said: “We know that the reasons why people eat unhealthy foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) are complex, and more recently eating habits have moved towards convenience foods that are easy to prepare.

"However, the consequences of consuming these type of products are severe, especially in children, and can include increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

“Therefore to protect children and adults, we must do what we can to reduce their exposure to unhealthy food and drinks advertising. The Luton Healthier Food and Drink Advertising Policy will contribute to the council’s 2040 vision to improve the health outcomes for our residents.”

The advertising policy restrictions will come into effect for new and renewed licenses.