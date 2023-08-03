Play Brightcove video

Examples of some of the videos of bad driving submitted to Northamptonshire Police.

Nearly 500 motorists have been prosecuted after other road users filmed their bad driving, which ranged from inconsiderate to dangerous.

Northamptonshire Police released clips of some of the videos they received in the first six months of this year.

They show a trailer switching lanes in a dangerous manner several times, cutting off a car, before traversing across two lanes to exit the main road.

Another clip shows a lorry cutting in front of a car on a roundabout, and then stopping on the roundabout - forcing the car to come to a sudden halt.

There are some dangerous overtakes, with cars speeding past, despite other vehicles coming in the other direction.

In another clip, a trailer driver is seen speaking on the phone, while steering the vehicle one-handed.

A trailer driver on his phone Credit: Northamptonshire Police

In the first six months of this year, a record 905 videos of bad driving have been submitted to Northamptonshire Police through its Operation Snap initiative.

It has led to 478 vehicle owners being prosecuted.

The most common offence was driving without reasonable consideration for other road users - there were 150 incidents.

Other frequently reported offences included:

cars ignoring traffic lights - 69 incidents;

stopping on a pedestrian crossing - 41 incidents;

overtaking on solid white lines - 25 incidents;

and using a handheld phone or other device while driving - 18 incidents.

There were eight reported incidents of dangerous driving. These drivers will be taken to court, due to how serious the alleged offence is, said police.

A car overtaking dangerously, and on solid white lines. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

The police force launched Operation Snap, its online reporting portal in 2019.

It allows people to report driving offences by uploading video evidence and completing a form.

Matthew O’Connell of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Since its launch, Operation Snap has proved an invaluable tool and with the continued support of the public.

"We now have more pairs of eyes helping us to keep our roads safer and the chances of getting caught for committing traffic offences have increased.”

The force said it only had 14 days to investigate the offences, so people are asked to submit their videos as soon as possible.

