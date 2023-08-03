A new driver was clocked at 102mph just four hours after passing his test.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's roads policing team stopped the driver on the A47 at Swaffham in Norfolk on Wednesday.

The driver was seen driving at 102mph and, after being questioned by police, told them that he had passed his test only four hours before.

Writing on Twitter, they said: " A driver was stopped at 2pm yesterday (2 August) during speed checks conducted by PC Writer on the A47 in Swaffham."He was clocked doing 102mph, having only passed his driving test 4 hours earlier."

The officers added that a traffic offence report had been issued to the driver for speeding, but that he could still lose his licence, depending on the court's decision.

"[If he is] deemed to still be a new driver, having just passed his test, if six points are imposed by the magistrates' court, his existing provisional licence will be revoked, a new one will have to be applied and paid for, plus new theory and practical tests too."

