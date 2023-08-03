Two men have been given life sentences for murder after a scene of "utterly senseless" violence unfolded following a pub baby shower.

It ended in two deaths, with one man stabbed to death, another run over by a car, and a third victim who was stabbed eight times.

Anthony Bennison, 25, of no fixed abode, must serve a minimum of 38 years.

Nicholas Papworth, 33, of Hillborough Crescent in Dunstable, must spend at least 34 years behind bars.

They were found guilty of 12 offences in July, including three counts of murder between them.

The pair were said to have created a “scene of utter devastation” after a baby shower at a pub in Houghton Regis last November.

Patrick Howard, left, and Adam Fanelli, right, both died in the stabbing. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were found dead at the scene in Tithe Farm Road in the early hours of Sunday, 13 November.

The third victim - 26-year-old Mason Jordan - was taken to hospital with critical stabbing injures.

Patrick Howard's family said in a statement read out in court: "Pat was loyal beyond measure and had respect, morals and values.

"This wasn’t a coincidence or an accident. This was a choice. A choice of others. As a family where do we go from here?”

Bennison (left) and Papworth (right) were convicted for their part in the attack Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "The level of violence is something that I've not seen before."

"In this case, we're dealing with a minor disorder in a pub, which has escalated beyond all proportionality and it's hard for all of us to fully understand. Clearly, the people involved just saw red and had no control."

He added: "The two men that died were very well known in the area, large groups of family, large groups of friends.

"Houghton Regis is an area where people tend to know each other, so the ripple effects have gone throughout the town and wider."

It is said the violence began when Mr Jordan punched Papworth in a pub during the baby shower.

Bennison, in his BMW, later pursued Mr Jordan, Mr Howard and a group of people as they walked home. He drove at them, but they escaped through an alleyway.

At that point, Mr Fanelli came out of his home, having heard the commotion.

BMW driver Bennison met up with Papworth back at the pub and they drove back to continue the violent attack.

Bodycam footage shows Bedfordshire Police raiding two homes to arrest murder suspects Nicholas Papworth and Anthony Bennison.

The court heard how Bennison stabbed Mr Fanelli twice in the chest.

Mr Jordan tried to defend Mr Fanelli but was stabbed eight times to the back and neck.

Bennison then attacked Mr Howard, stabbing him in the neck, causing instant paralysis, according to a post-mortem examination.

Mr Jordan - who was seriously injured - tried to help Mr Howard. But Papworth drove at them in his Volkswagen Golf.

Unable to move, Mr Howard was killed as he was run over by Papworth, and became trapped beneath the car.

