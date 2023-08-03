Police officers searching for a missing 14-year-old boy have made a direct appeal for him to come home, as they investigate a reported sighting of him.

Michael went missing from his home in Luton in the morning of Friday, 21 July, and worried police have released several images of him in the hope of jogging people's memories.

They are now investigating a reported sighting of him in Harpenden in Hertfordshire since they made their appeal earlier this week.

In a video posted on Facebook, Supt Hob Hoque appealed directly to the youngster.

"Michael, we are concerned for your welfare and wellbeing. We'd ask you, if you're watching this, to make contact with Bedfordshire Police on 101.

"It's been an agonising time for your friends and family and we want you to return home safe and well."

Michael was last seen in the Hockwell Ring area of Luton on 21 July - the last day before the school holidays began.

He is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers said he may have had a bike with him.

Police are also urging people living along Toddington Road and Leagrave in the Hockwell Ring area of Luton to check their video doorbell for any sightings of him on 21 July.

Police have released pictures of Michael with and without glasses. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Officers believe that Michael may be in London.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference MPL/1351/23.

