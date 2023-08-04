A sailor and his dog had to be rescued after their small vessel became wedged between a larger ship and the dock.

The man had been trying to dock on Wednesday night but due to poor weather conditions, the boat was thrown off-course.

Firefighters had to help the man and his pet out of the boat as the low tide meant they were approximately 12ft (4m) below the dock.

Fire crews managed to free the man and his dog by 9.43pm.

