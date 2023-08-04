Play Brightcove video

999 calls after the violent attacks in Houghton Regis and CCTV footage of the killers' cars around the scene

Police have released 999 calls and new CCTV footage of the moments after a pub baby shower ended in a double murder.

Adam Fanelli and Patrick Howard were killed in a fight in the street after a dispute which began at a Bedfordshire pub spilled over and led to what police called "27 seconds of carnage".

Their killers were jailed on Thursday.

In one call released by police, a caller tells the police: "Quick, somebody's dead. Get to Tithe Farm Road now. Somebody's dead."

Another caller reports: "I've got a car trying to run people over, multiple people arguing. He keeps hitting other people's cars as well."

In separate audio, a colleague tells a police officer to get to Tithe Farm Road.

She tells him: "Anonymous informant just saying someone is dead in the street, male has been run over."

Bedfordshire Police have also released CCTV footage showing the two killers' cars driving near or around the scene.

Bodycam footage shows Bedfordshire Police raiding two homes to arrest murder suspects Nicholas Papworth and Anthony Bennison.

Play Brightcove video

Anthony Bennison, 25, and Nicholas Papworth, 33, were jailed for life for murdering two men after a pub baby shower in Houghton Regis in November.

Mr Fanelli, 39, died from being stabbed twice to his chest.

Mr Howard, 27, was paralysed after being stabbed to his neck and was killed when he was run over by a car.

And a third victim who survived, 26-year-old Mason Jordan, was stabbed eight times.

Police described it as "27 seconds of carnage”, and a court heard it was a "scene of utter devastation".

The violence began when Mr Jordan punched Papworth in a pub during the baby shower, the court was told.

Bennison and Papworth then pursued their victims and violently attacked them.

Bennison (left) and Papworth (right) were convicted for their part in the attack Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Mr Howard's family said in a statement read out in court: "Pat was loyal beyond measure and had respect, morals and values.

"This wasn’t a coincidence or an accident. This was a choice. A choice of others. As a family, where do we go from here?”

Mr Fanelli was described by his family as a "loving and devoted dad".

"He was a person that emulated ‘once met, never forgotten’ in every way possible. He’s going to be missed eternally, leaving a void that could never be filled.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and beautiful tributes to both Adam and Pat.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know