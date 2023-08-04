A crash on the A11 is causing long tailbacks for drivers heading north.

Police have closed the road after the incident near Red Lodge between the Fiveways roundabout and the junction with the A14.

It is thought at least two cars have been involved in the crash and a large number of emergency services are at the scene.

People heading towards Norfolk are caught in miles of tailbacks.

An ITV News Anglia reporter said one car had its roof removed and she had seen one person on a stretcher.

