A teenage boy has been found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old in a dispute between rival friend groups.

Sixteen-year-old Rohan Shand, who was known as Fred, was stabbed to death outside the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton, while on his way back from college on 22 March.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of murder on Friday.

A second boy, now aged 17, was acquitted of murder. A jury is continuing to deliberate on a lesser charge of manslaughter against him.

Neither can be named for legal reasons.

Prosecutors say it was the result of a feud that began two days earlier, between friendship groups from different schools.

Both defendants had denied murder, with the younger defendant admitting manslaughter.

Fred's family had described the schoolboy as "truly our pride and joy".

Ahead of his funeral in May, they said: “Fred was a loving and kind person, who was respectful to people of all ages.

"He was also such a witty person who knew exactly what to say or do to put a big smile on our faces and was just a fun person to be around."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know