A boat has been destroyed after it caught fire at a popular tourist spot.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to the Marsh Road area of Hoveton on the Norfolk Broads at around 3pm on Saturday.

Residents were asked to shut windows and doors because of the large smoke plume in the area near Wroxham.

The fire service said appliances from Wroxham, Sprowston, Carrow, and the swiftwater rescue boat from Carrow attended the fire.

The smoke plume at Hoveton as firefighters tackled the blaze. Credit: Tori Burns

Crews wore breathing apparatus and were seen using main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire was put out before 5.30pm, with some crews remaining on scene.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the boat.

