A man has died days after a suspected road rage incident.

Essex Police were called to Legg Street, Chelmsford, around 9.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a man being seriously assaulted.

The man in his 60s was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but died on Friday.

It is believed the incident started with a confrontation between the drivers of a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Luton Van.

The argument then continued onto Legg Street where the victim was seriously assaulted.

A 20-year-old man, from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent.

He has since been released and remains on bail until 1 November while investigations continue.

The victim's family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in contact, particularly any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident.

Information can be submitted through an online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 42/137917/23.

