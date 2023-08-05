Miserable summer weather is continuing after forecasters issued a yellow warning for the East of England.

The Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flooding and travel disruption, as Storm Antoni brings "unseasonably strong" wind and rain.

The warning is in place for between 11am and 10pm on Saturday and affects Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex.

The storm could lead to longer journey times by car and bus, as driving conditions are affected by spray, standing water and hail.

Train services could also be delayed.

A few homes and businesses could see flooding, the Met Office said, which may lead to damage to buildings.

Slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with the potential for 15-25 mm of rain falling within the space of an hour.

30-40 mm may then accumulate over two to three hours.

The forecaster said only a slow improvement is expected through the evening in the East.

Storm Antoni is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, which runs from early September to late August.

