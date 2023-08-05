As more than 100,000 motor racing fans head to Silverstone for , police have reminded them about the banned items that could see them barred from the race.

The 2023 British Grand Prix MotoGP weekend begins on Friday, and runs until Sunday, at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

The county's police force said it would be mounting a robust policing operation, with uniformed and plain-clothed officers patrolling the circuit, campsites, and surrounding roads, as well as armed officers, dog search teams and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) units.

And they have warned fans to beware of pick-pockets and touts around the site, as well as reminding them of banned items - including flares and pyrotechnics - that could see them barred from the event.

Det Supt Richard Tompkins said: “With more than 100,000 people expected to attend this year’s event, the security measures which are in place are as stringent as ever.

"Our priorities are keeping the public safe and arresting those who attend the event with the intention of committing crime.

“With that aim in mind, I would like to remind anyone who may be thinking of bringing flares, smoke bombs or pyrotechnics to Silverstone that these items will be confiscated, and you will be refused entry as well as be subject to police scrutiny.”

More than 100,000 fans are expected at the venue. Credit: PA

He added that anyone who sees anything suspicious should report it to police or the Silverstone security team.

“As with all major sporting events, there are always people ready to take advantage of those looking for last-minute tickets.

"We would advise against anyone purchasing a ticket from touts, or from people you don’t know, particularly on social media platforms, as they may well be fake, and you will lose your money as well as miss out on race day.

“We would also ask people to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, and if they have not already done so, would recommend they look at the crime prevention and safety advice on our website to do all they can to prepare for their visit.

“The most important thing is that if you spot something which does not feel right, trust your gut instinct and report it to us, or a member of the Silverstone team, straight away. We would rather it be nothing than you have not told us at all.”

The action begins on Friday with practice sessions, ahead of qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday and the race proper at 1pm on Sunday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know