Firefighters are tackling a "significant" fire in a village near an airport.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at Horsham St Faith, near Norwich Airport, around 2.45pm on Sunday.

A service spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a significant fire in the area of Norwich Road in Horsham St Faith.

"We're asking local residents to close windows and doors and stay clear of the smoke plume."

Social media users in the area said that the fire was at Elm Farm. Credit: Thomas Dack

Eyewitnesses claimed the fire was at Elm Farm Country House - a hotel and restaurant, which also serves as a wedding venue.

Thomas Dack, who lives nearby, said: "We heard an alarm going off, but thought nothing of it.

"Then we noticed a lot of smoke so went upstairs to see where it was coming from.

"All you could see was smoke pouring from the upper roof and firefighters approaching it along an open flat roof.

"As they started dowsing the roof more smoke and flames appeared and it spread to another attached roof to the rear of the building which went up entirely.

"From what I can tell the fire itself was confined to the upper floor and roof area.

"It is such a shame to see a listed building go up in flames, especially as it has only just reopened after some major internal work "

The fire service have told locals to keep windows and doors shut as they deal with the incident. Credit: Thomas Dack

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know