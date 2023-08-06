A daughter has described the trauma her 81-year-old mum endured after being bitten by an out-of-control dog, as police revealed a sharp rise in such attacks.

The elderly woman had just popped out to buy some bread and milk from the local shop a year ago when the Cane Corso dog launched an unprovoked attack, leaving her scarred and shaken, said Hertfordshire Police.

The dog, which is not listed as a banned breed in the Dangerous Dogs Act, had to be put down.

Police have highlighted the incident amid increasing concern over the rise in dangerous dog attacks, with more than 1,000 being reported across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire in the space of just one year.

It comes as 10 fatal dog attacks were reported across the UK in 2022 - up from a previous average of just three a year.

Already in 2023, there have been five fatal dog attacks across the country, including the death of four-year-old Alice Stones, who was savaged by the family pet in her garden in Milton Keynes.

The Hertfordshire victim - whose name has not been released in order to protect her family - needed hospital treatment for two bites and has been left with a scar and residual pain in her arm.

Her daughter said: “Mum previously worked in a veterinary surgery and has owned dogs herself so knows not to approach an unknown dog. However, she didn’t even see the dog outside the shop before it launched at her.

“She has always been such an energetic, outgoing person, with a busy social life at her allotment and playing bowls, but after the attack she didn’t want to leave the house or go anywhere without me.

“It has taken a year to get her confidence back, but she is still very wary of all dogs, and crosses the road to avoid them.”

She added: “I could have said goodbye to my mum that day, if the bite had been in a different place or punctured a main artery.

“I have shared mum's story, as I don’t want anyone else having to suffer like she has.”

Dangerous dog advisor Peter Madden said: “Although [the 2023] fatal incidents have not been in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire or Hertfordshire area, in 2022-23 there were 1,015 reported incidents in which people were injured across the three counties.

“We are sharing this story, as we want to raise awareness of how dog attacks such as this can affect someone’s life, not only physically but mentally.”

