Three cars became stuck as Storm Antoni's heavy rainfall caused a road to be flooded.

Suffolk firefighters were called to the road at Butley, near Woodbridge, on Saturday afternoon.

The crews from Orford and Ipswich rescued the occupants of the vehicles, which included a BMW, and escorted them to safety.

A BMW was one of the cars which became stuck on the flooded road Credit: Orford Fire Station

The road at Padley Water was described as "impassable".

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms was in place for the East of England on Saturday as Storm Antoni moved across the country.

It is the first storm the Met Office has named so far this season, which runs from early September to late August.

