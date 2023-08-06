With the summer holidays here, the main problem for most parents is how to keep the children entertained.

But for others whose sons or daughters have special educational needs, the biggest concern is whether they will even have a school place in September.

With thousands stuck on waiting lists, they are running up huge debts and desperately appealing for help. So will they get it?

In the latest What You Need to Know podcast, ITV News Anglia producer Neil Barbour and presenter Faye Barker explore the challenges facing parents as the new school year approaches.

To listen, choose the episode Why is help so hard for SEN parents? from the list below: