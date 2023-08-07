There is queuing traffic and one lane closed on the A14 in Cambridgeshire Westbound following an accident this morning (Monday 7 August).

The delays are between J35 at Newmarket Road, Stow Cum Quy to J34 at Horningsea Road, Fen Ditton.

Travellers can expect almost an hour added onto the morning journey.

The traffic is due to an accident involving three vehicles.

Updates to follow.

