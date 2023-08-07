A 28-year-old man, who filmed himself raping a girl and sexually assaulting another, targeted his victims on TikTok by promising them 'likes' and followers.

Kevin Brock, of Cam Causeway in Cambridge, would trawl through hundreds of profiles on the social media platform - which is popular among teenagers.

He would watch their live streams and then send them messages - asking for sexual images and videos of themselves in exchange for followers.

He lured dozens of girls this way.

Brock abused two of them - both under 13 - in Cambridgeshire in 2021, and raped one of them three times.

The other girl, who was slightly older, was groomed over a few years and sexually assaulted.

Sentencing Brock for more than 30 years, Judge Rupert Lowe said he was a “persistent, predatory and highly manipulative paedophile” with a “deep rooted” sexual interest in young girls.

The judge said the offending was “sexual abuse in the most appalling way”.

The abuse came to light in December 2021 when a victim's family member found the messages.

Police found 1,401 indecent images and videos of children on his phones - 242 of these were of the most severe category.

Brock denied touching the girls sexually. He claimed the messages he sent were not meant in a sexual nature.

Investigations by another police force last July revealed Brock had targeted a girl under 13 from Nottinghamshire on TikTok.

He asked for sexual images of her in exchange for followers, and urged her to add him on Snapchat.

The photos progressed to videos of the girl engaging in sexual activity, with Brock threatening to ban her from Snapchat if she didn’t comply with his demands.

Brock claimed his Snapchat account must have been hacked and told officers he didn’t speak to underaged girls.

Brock denied all charges against him, but later admitted 27 crimes, including raping a girl under 13 three times.

