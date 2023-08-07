The A12 in Essex has been closed in both directions because of a serious collision between a car and a lorry.

The road was shut to motorists on Monday morning between junction 28 near Colchester and junction 27 near Lexden, said National Highways.

All emergency services are on scene, including air ambulance.

Motorists are being asked to find alternative routes, or to follow the diversions below.

Traffic is queuing back to junction 25 on the northbound side and junction 29 on the southbound side.

Northbound A12 diversion

Leave the A12 northbound at J27 Spring Lane and follow the A133 through Lexden and Colchester to the twin roundabouts with the A1232.

Take the first exit and continue on the A1232 and re-join the A12 at J29.

Southbound A12 diversion

Leave the A12 southbound at J29 Crown interchange; follow the A1232 into Colchester to the twin roundabouts with the A133.

Take the second exit on to the A133 for Lexden and continue through Colchester and Lexden to the A133/A1124 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit and re-join the A12 southbound at J26 Spring Lane.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know