A convicted paedophile tried to stash a mobile phone with indecent images in his car sunroof after being surprised by police officers who turned up at his house.

As Roy Seymour-Morris, 62, pulled up at his home in Cambridgeshire on 27 March, officers who were waiting for him saw him put his hand up towards the roof of the car.

When they searched his car, they found the phone, which was later found to contain three category A videos - the most severe - and three category C indecent images.

Police had conducted the search after receiving intelligence from the National Crime Agency that Seymour-Morris’ IP address had been used to upload illicit images of children.

He was in breach of one of the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) handed down after he was convicted of indecent image offences at Guildford Crown Court in April 2018 - by failing to let officers know of a new phone so they could install monitoring software.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, Seymour-Morris, of Wisbech St Mary, was jailed for one year and eight months, having pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child, breaching a SHPO and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Det Con Claire Cummings of Cambridgeshire Police said: “We will do everything within our power to bring sex offenders to justice and protect children from harm.

“Seymour-Morris knew what he was doing was illegal so I am glad he has faced justice.”

