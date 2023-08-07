Police are continuing searches over two weeks after a woman went missing.

Katherine Corrigan was last seen in the Broomfield area of Chelmsford, Essex, on Saturday 22 July.

Essex Police have appealed for the public's help to find the 27-year-old, as she has still not been found.

She was last seen wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes.

Investigating officers are focusing enquiries in the Ingatestone area - six miles from Chelmsford.

Superintendent Sharn Taylor said “We believe that Katherine has strong links to Ingatestone and think that she has recently travelled to this area.

"We are asking the public to take a moment to look at Katherine’s photograph and contact us with any information you may have, no matter how small it seems.”

If you have seen Ms Corrigan or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Essex Police on 101.

