Police have warned villagers not to be alarmed by a loud explosion as they blow up a large amount of wartime ammunition.

It will be the second time in recent weeks that the small Norfolk village will have been rocked by work by the force's explosive ordinance disposal team.

A landowner in Weston Longville, near Norwich, has found a second load of Second World War ammunition which will be dealt with in a series of controlled explosions.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "You may hear some large noises in the local area but please do not be alarmed."

Following four explosions last month, locals criticised the police for failing to warn them.

Villagers reportedly ran from their homes after hearing the bangs, worried they were in danger.

Weston Longville is a small village to the north-west of Norwich which neighbours the former RAF Attlebridge airbase.

It opened in 1941 and was used by both the Royal Air Force and United States Army Air Force during the Second World War but was sold in the 1950s to become a turkey farm.

