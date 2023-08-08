Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged after it emerged that its candidate for Nadine Dorries' seat had taken part in a zombie-themed publicity stunt for Greenpeace.

Alistair Strathern, who is standing for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency, took part in a demonstration against the government's public order legislation in November 2022.

Labour has now been urged by the Tories to ban members of "eco mob" Greenpeace from standing for the party, after the government cut its own ties with the group, following its protest at Rishi Sunak’s house.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps made the demand after The Sun newspaper revealed Mr Strathern's role in the demonstration, when he was pictured in zombie make-up outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

It is believed to be the only publicity stunt Mr Strathern joined for the group and he has never been party of any direct action.

Alistair Strathern, third from right, took part in the peaceful demonstration in November 2022. Credit: Greenpeace handout/PA

Mr Shapps said: “Labour have gone too far this time – plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament.”

In a message to Sir Keir he said: “I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list.”

Labour sources dismissed the criticism from ministers and the party has previously condemned Greenpeace for targeting the prime minister’s home earlier this month.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are sick of being taken for granted by the Tories and it’s time for change.

“They deserve an opportunity to elect a local, hardworking, full-time MP, and that is exactly what Labour is offering.”

Ms Dorries has repeatedly come in for criticism for not representing her constituents properly - including from her own party leader, when he appeared on LBC last week.

She announced that she would resign "immediately" on 9 June but has yet to formally do so, and says she will not stand down until she gets answers about why she was omitted from Boris Johnson's resignation honours.

