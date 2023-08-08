Play Brightcove video

Peter Langford explains why he has decided to take on the challenge to ITV News Anglia's Katie Templeton-Knight

A retired vicar is attempting to become the oldest man to cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats, just days after his 90th birthday.

Peter Langford wants to raise £50,000 for two homelessness charities: Access Community Trust and the Salvation Army.

He has taken on the 1,100-mile ride (1,770km) across Great Britain, known as the “End to End”, three times before.

The first time was more than a decade ago but he also completed the challenge at the age of 80 and 85.

Peter Langford cycles more than 100 miles a week in training. Credit: Peter Langford

He told ITV News Anglia: “This will be the fourth time if I succeed. I did it first when I was 75, shortly after my wife's death, partly as a way of recovering from it.

“She had Parkinson's and after she died, I had to come to terms with a huge change of life.

“I think the challenge of it was quite helpful, really.”

He is due to set off on 22 August and estimates that the cycle will take him around a month to complete.

Despite having arthritis in his knees, which can make walking difficult, Mr Langford is confident that he can complete the famous journey through sheer determination.

“I need a walking stick to walk at all comfortably, but I get on a bike and then no problem. I get on a bike and I'm 30 to 40 years younger.

"You achieve these things in your head more than with your legs.”

Peter Langford with friend Jonathan Robinson Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Langford will be joined on part of his travels by his friend and housemate Jonathan Robinson, who is travelling from Land's End to John O'Groats, raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

He described his admiration for his friend.

“I'm immensely proud of him - in fact I wouldn't be doing my challenge of end-to-end by public transport if it wasn't for Peter's inspiration.”

The 89-year-old insists that this year will be the final time he takes on the gruelling challenge but his family are not as certain.

He said: “Five years ago I told my daughter it was the last time but she said 'I'll believe that when it happens'.

“However, I wouldn't put any bets on for five years time.”

