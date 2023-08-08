A robber who stole a bike from a boy who was on his way to school has been jailed after the teenager helped track down his assailant.

Daniel Cowlbeck targeted the 15-year-old in June, grabbing his handlebars, shouting at him to get off the bike and telling him he had a knife.

The frightened teenager did what he was told but managed to take a photo of the thief as he rode off along London Road in Peterborough.

The next day, the youngster spotted Cowlbeck while in the city and followed the 34-year-old into the Queensgate shopping centre. Although he got away, police were able to identify the robber on CCTV and he was later arrested.

Det Con Ieuan Friend said: "To steal a bike from a child is a callous and cowardly crime.

"I'd like to commend the victim for his quick thinking in following Cowlbeck at a safe distance. This contributed to us identifying him and bringing him to justice."

Cowlbeck, of no known address, was jailed for three years and four months after admitting robbery at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court last month.

The boy's bike was never found.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know