Airport staff are getting behind Luton Town as the football club head into their first ever Premier League match.

The Hatters face Brighton on Saturday in their first game in the top flight in 31 years.

To support the team, Luton Airport and members of the community created an artwork at Stockwood Park, meant to be visible to passengers as they land.

The illustration shows midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and the message reads: "Pundits, prepare to eat your hats. Luton Town FC has landed."

The play on words is also meant to be a dig at people who have written the club off.

Luton were promoted to the Premier League after a play-off final against Coventry in May, which ended in a penalty shoot-out victory.

The club have made history as the first team to rise from non-league to the Premier League.

Stadium needed £10 million worth of improvements

But when they were promoted, Kenilworth Road stadium did not meet the Premier League's standards and needed £10m of improvements.

The majority of the stadium's Bobbers Stand has had to be completely rebuilt to comply with requirements on media facilities and camera positioning for matches.

Luton Town's first home game have been postponed after the club admitted, during the summer break, that the improvements would not be done in time.

Separately, the club are working on a new ground at Power Court, which have the twice the capacity of Kenilworth Road. It is hoped it will be built by 2026.

