A convicted paedophile has admitted travelling to South East Asia to abuse children over a 10-year period.

Christopher Behn was a member of a network spanning Europe who travelled together to abuse children across the globe.

The 68-year-old from Essex was already serving nine years in prison for previous offending - the abuse of 11 children in Myanmar in 2016.

His further offending was identified by investigators from the National Crime Agency, along with Europol and Dutch authorities, and in June, Behn was charged with 23 counts of sexually assaulting a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The charges related to boys aged six to 11 who were living in Vietnam, between 2008 and 2018.

He pleaded guilty to 21 charges on Tuesday and will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 29 September.

He was first arrested at Gatwick Airport by the NCA in February 2020, as he went to board a flight to Vietnam, after he was identified from images along with another abuser from the Netherlands.

Officers seized digital devices from him and decrypted photographs he had taken of him abusing children in Myanmar.

He was prosecuted and convicted for those offences but officers continued to investigate.

His travel history showed that Behn had visited Vietnam 18 times since 2006, along with trips to Thailand, Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, India, and Myanmar.

He and the Dutch offender kept diaries that described in graphic detail the abuse they committed on many of the trips.

Behn was identified in late 2021 in images and videos seized from the Dutch offender which showed him assaulting young boys.

The images, matched with Behn’s travel history, his diaries, and online conversations between him and other offenders, meant NCA investigators could show there were at least 23 occasions where Behn committed child abuse overseas between 2008-2018.

The NCA said Behn used encrypted chat services to discuss with others children he had met and abused, payments to victims and their families, and how to avoid detection.

The NCA has also identified a further five men based in the UK believed to have links to the network and investigations are continuing in countries across Europe.

Phil Eccles, operations manager at the NCA, said: “Behn is a committed and prolific transnational child sex offender, who dedicated years of his life to this criminal network.

“It’s clear that a significant amount of planning went into every trip taken by the group, all of which centred around abusing children.

“Behn and his like-minded friends conducted their offending in remote parts of the world and conspired together via encrypted chats in the hope of hiding their horrific offending from law enforcement."

