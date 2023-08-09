Police are investigating a series of incidents in which a man approached parents with babies and took their infants' dummies.

On one occasion a child was also assaulted, said Essex Police.

Four incidents around Harlow have been reported between 10 February and 7 August this year.

The man is described as slim, white and in his 20s, with light-brown eyes and yellow teeth.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The image shows a person in a black hooded top and carrying a black Nike bag with a white logo.

Essex Police hope somebody will recognise the clothing and want anyone who recognises the man to contact them.

Ch Insp Paul Austin said: “This is a series of unusual incidents and, as a parent myself, I understand the level of concern they will cause.

“However, I want to reassure the people of Harlow that we have detectives dedicated to investigating these incidents, have linked previous incidents, and my teams will be visible out in the community to provided reassurance.

“I would urge you to continue going about your daily business as usual but be vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously.

“I need anyone who has information or recognises this person to contact us."

