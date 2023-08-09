Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Ravneet Nandra

A 10-year-old boy told his mum he feared he was "going to die" after he was hit by a motorbike on a pavement.

Noah Williams said he was crossing a road in Luton when a motorbike rider on the pavement rode into him, sending him flying over his bike's handlebars and landing face-down in the road.

His mother Stacey Williams said he managed to crawl to a nearby house and knocked on a door, before collapsing in a front garden.

The motorbike rider fled the scene - leaving Noah with serious injuries and broken teeth, and police have released images as they appeal for witnesses.

Noah may need another operation or dentures to repair the damage to his mouth. Credit: Family photo

Ms Williams told ITV News Anglia she was at work when she got the dreaded call from another parent.

"He was just laying in someone's garden, just bleeding," she said. "He was lying on the floor saying 'Mum, I'm going to die, I'm going to die.'

"I'm a really forgiving person, and accidents do happen - but how can you hit a 10-year-old child and not stop, not even phone someone.

"How could you?"

Noah, 10, recovering in hospital after being knocked off his own bike. Credit: Family photo

The schoolboy lost several of his adult teeth in the hit-and-run on 18 July and is still unable to eat solid foods.

Three weeks on Ms Williams said he was still having nightmares about the crash.

"I know he is getting better, but the nightmares he is having, the after-effects on him are really stressful to all of us," she added.

Noah admitted he was still having flashbacks, and was nervous about the journey to and from school again in September.

"I feel a bit worried but my mum said I am not going to walk to school again," he said.

"I feel OK but I am a bit upset and mad about the person who left me in the road to get up by myself."

Police have issued images of a motorbike rider they would like to question in connection with the incident. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police have released images of a rider they would like to speak to but said they have not yet been able to find him.

The images show the bike on the pavement, but police said they could not yet confirm whether or not the rider was on the pavement at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit said: "A child has been left badly injured following this collision.

"I would urge the driver of this bike to come and talk to police as soon as they can, so we can understand what happened."

