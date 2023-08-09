Two teenage boys have been over a suspected racially-aggravated arson attack at a mosque.

Emergency services were called to Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow in Essex shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze in Harberts Road and there were no reports of any injuries.

Harlow police have arrested two boys on suspicion of arson and were due to be questioned on Wednesday.

They said they were treating the incident as racially-aggravated arson and would be stepping up their presence in the area.

Dan Swords, the leader of Harlow Council, said: “I am shocked and appalled to hear about this incident. Whatever the motives are for this, we will not tolerate any attacks on our communities and as a town we stand united."

He added: “This morning I have spoken with the imam at the mosque to offer our support and express our support for the community. We will remain in close contact with the police on this matter. Alongside the policing presence our community safety team will also be carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance at this time.

Harlow district commander Ch Insp Paul Austin said: "I have personally been in consistent contact with faith and community leaders to ensure our communities feel they are safe and are being supported.

“There will continue to be a policing presence in the area throughout [Wednesday] and the coming days and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to please speak with those officers; they are there to help and reassure you.”

