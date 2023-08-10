A police officer who claimed to have amnesia after causing a hit-and-run crash should face disciplinary action despite being cleared by his own force, the police watchdog has ruled.

The unnamed Norfolk Police officer smashed his patrol vehicle into a car being driven by a woman on a 50mph road at Barnby in Suffolk on 5 March, and then drove off without stopping or reporting the incident.

When it was reported to the force the following day - by the officer who was not driving - an investigation took place and the police driver was charged with careless driving and other offences.

But after experts gave evidence the officer at the wheel had had a "medical episode" and would have had no memory of it, the Crown Prosecution Service decided to discontinue the criminal case, Norfolk Police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now intervened, after being asked by the woman review the force's handling of the investigation.

It concluded the action taken by Norfolk Police "was not reasonable or proportionate".

"We have recommended that the police constable who was driving the vehicle should face a gross misconduct hearing for alleged breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct, for failing to stop and check on the woman’s welfare and failing to report the collision," said a spokesman for the IOPC.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford of Norfolk Police has apologised over his officers' conduct. Credit: Norfolk Police

“We have agreed with the force’s decision that the second officer, a police constable who was a passenger in the vehicle, should face a misconduct meeting for alleged breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to duties and responsibilities, and challenging and reporting improper conduct.

“The woman has been advised of our decision and it will now be for Norfolk Constabulary to arrange disciplinary proceedings for the two officers.”

Earlier this year, Norfolk Police Chief Constable Paul Sanford was forced to apologise after admitting his officers had hit the woman's vehicle and then driven off without reporting it.

A spokesman for the force said it would be reviewing the IOPC's findings.

"We can confirm we’ve received a letter from the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) concerning a victim’s right to review in relation to a misconduct investigation into a fail-to-stop collision involving one of our cars last year.

"We are currently assessing the recommendations made by the IOPC. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

In June, Mr Sanford explained why the charges against the officer who was driving had been dropped.

“Reports from two independent consultants established the driver had experienced a medical episode behind the wheel, and because of the condition is unlikely to have known what was happening at the time of the incident or have any recollection of it.

"As a result of this expert evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the criminal case.

“In respect of the misconduct investigation, having considered all the evidence, and in line with local and national policy, it concluded the driver had no case to answer."

The second officer was due to face proceedings for having waited until the next day before reporting the collision to his superiors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know