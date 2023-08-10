A British tourist shot dead in South Africa has been described as a "loving family man" and father.

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed in Cape Town after he took a wrong turn from the airport and accidentally drove into a riot in the township of Nyanga, according to reports.

He was among five people killed during the violent protests in South Africa's second-largest city after minibus taxi drivers announced a week-long strike.

Colleagues at the hospital in Essex where he worked as a consultant surgeon have confirmed his death and paid tribute to him.

A spokesman for the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow said: "Sadly, we can confirm that Mr Kar Hao Teoh, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, has died.

"He was a well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks."

Lirandzu Themba, a spokeswoman for the police minister, said Mr Teoh was shot in the head.

“A number of suspects approached his vehicle, and shot and killed him. The deceased was in the driver seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Two passengers in shock and an infant were already transported to hospital for medical treatment.”

A crowdfunding page set up to gather financial support for his wife and two-year-old son has already raised more than £25,000, and has a target of £50,000.

"Kar was not just a respected trauma and orthopaedic consultant but also a dear friend, a dedicated colleague, and a loving family man," says the introduction on the page.

"His contributions to the medical field, showcased his unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare.

"Beyond these professional achievements, Kar was known for his kindness, warmth, and steadfast support for those around him."

Mr Teoh was described by colleagues as “as a kind, gentle person, a dedicated and talented surgeon and a rising star”.

He had recently been awarded an international prize for his pioneering research into the treatment of ankle fractures.

Five separate murders have been recorded during the protests, which have included stone-throwing, road blockades, looting, arson and public violence, the South African Police Service said.

The Foreign Office advised Britons to be on alert while travelling in the country.

