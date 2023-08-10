A man has been arrested on suspicion of snatching a family pet in a raid which was captured on CCTV and shared widely on social media.

Footage of a man smashing his way into a house in Catmere End near Saffron Walden and taking Twiglet the 16-month-old dachshund spread quickly after being posted by Essex Police.

She was recovered later the next day and reunited with her relieved owners.

Police said a 46-year-old man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday and has been questioned by police.

He has since been bailed in connection with that count, but remanded in custody after being charged with unrelated offences.

Det Sgt Dan Smith of Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of inquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing."

He urged anyone with information to come forward to contact police.

