Play Brightcove video

A zoo using night-vision technology to monitor its Asian elephant herd has said the footage is "vital" for protecting the endangered species in the wild.

The footage shows 11-month-old Nang Phaya crawling over her aunties Lucha, 41, and Karishma, 24, appearing to entice them to play while they attempt to sleep.

Elephant keeper Stefan Groeneveld from Whipsnade Zoo, near Dunstable in Bedfordshire, explained his team is using the cameras to monitor the multi-generational herd at night in order to provide 24-hour care and learn more about changes to the family dynamic since the birth of Nang Phaya last year.

"From this latest footage we can see that it’s still always playtime for Nang Phaya, who is not ready to grow up just yet.” He added that every piece of knowledge that is gained aids the team in providing the best care possible for the “tight-knit” herd.

"Thanks to advancements in camera technology we’re able to learn so much more about these incredible animals,” he said.

"Last year our hidden cameras captured Donna giving birth to Nang Phaya, surrounded by the rest of the females in the herd, including her own mum Kaylee – who provided reassurance and support.“

"Now we’re using the cameras to learn more about the herd’s sleep patterns, social structure and interactions after the sun sets.

Nang Phaya (right) with her aunt Karishma. Credit: PA Images

"From watching hours of night footage over the last year we’ve learnt that 41-year-old aunty, Lucha, has become a second mum to little Phaya, who can often be found curled up next to her and 24-year-old Karishma.

"This shows us what a tight-knit herd we have at Whipsnade and how close Phaya’s relationship is with all of the females.”

While the footage from the conservation zoo provides an insight into the herd’s nocturnal habits, it also helps scientists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) who are working with Asian elephants in the wild.

Mr Groeneveld said: "Sadly, elephants are one of the most persecuted species in the world, facing daily threats in the wild from poachers, conflict with the communities they live alongside, droughts, as well as habitat loss and degradation.”

The conservation research also includes dung sampling to support faecal DNA testing, sound monitoring to aid understanding of communication, motion studies and thermal imaging.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know