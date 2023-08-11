A woman from Felixstowe who has been missing since Wednesday 2 August has been found safe and well.

Louise Billingham, 50, was last seen on Tuesday 1 August in Suffolk and was reported missing at about 7:20am the following day.

A large scale coastal search began after police found a wheelchair, believed to belong to Ms Billingham, on the seafront.

Suffolk Police say she is safe and well after being located in East Suffolk.

They have thanked everyone who has been involved in the search.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know