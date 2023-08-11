A teenage boy riding his bike has died after being hit by a pick-up truck, which then drove away from the scene.

The boy was hit by a white Ford Ranger in Swafield, near North Walsham on Thursday and died at the scene, said Norfolk Police.

It happened on The Street and police were called at around 6.30pm.

The driver of the Ford Ranger failed to stop, said police, but was traced by officers a short while later.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. He is in custody for questioning.

Police in Norfolk are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

