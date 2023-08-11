A former town mayor has been jailed for more than six years after being convicted of raping a woman at her home.

Aigars Balsevics, 42, attacked the woman in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire on 24 May 2021, despite her crying and repeatedly telling him no.

When she tried to get away, Balsevics stopped her from leaving the room and raped her again.

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was found guilty of two counts of rape at trial at Peterborough Crown Court and was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

He had served as mayor of Wisbech in 2020, when he became Britain's first Eastern European elected mayor.

After the attack, the distressed victim called two friends who came to her home, and Balsevics left.

The woman reported what happened to police and Balsevics was arrested in the early hours of the following day, and later charged.

Det Con Katie Housham said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the court process. I hope the conviction and subsequent jail sentence will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.

“Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away. I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police. Your report will be taken very seriously, and we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”

