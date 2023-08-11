Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura has been finding out how Bangladeshi women are making the transition into British culture

One of the first Bangladeshi women to move to England in the 1960s has described how a promise to her late daughter continues to inspire her to help others settle into British culture.

When Jahanara Loqueman came to Colchester in 1965 with her husband, she felt very isolated from the community.

At the time, she was the only Bangladeshi woman in the entire town and didn't speak any English.

"I was so lonely", Jahanara said. "I used to cry a lot and I wanted to go back, there was nobody. I did not understand [English], I could not speak to people, I was very shy.

"In 2001, I lost one of my dear daughters, and she said to me "Mum, if you want to do something for the Bangladeshi, you can do it."

The allotment project started in 2021.

Today, those words continue to inspire Jahanara’s passion and motivation in everything she does.

In 2001, she set up the Bangladeshi Women's Association Essex in honour of her late daughter, to help improve the quality of life for women new to the country.

The group meets up four times a week at an allotment in Colchester, where they grow their own vegetables and make traditional dishes.

Vegetables grown at the allotment.

"Most of the women come in the evenings, to be out in nature, chatting, eating food together and learning new things" the charity's director Salma Ahmed said.

"It's a really nice community, it is our little family."

Jahanara spoke to ITV News Anglia during South Asian Heritage Month - a celebration of the history and culture of South Asian communities in Britain.

To read more about South Asian Heritage Month, follow the links below.