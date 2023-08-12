Football fans in Luton this weekend will hear a familiar voice as they depart from the town's train station - as club legend Mick Harford makes a guest appearance as station announcer.

The former player and manager has taken on the new role this week to celebrate the Hatters' first Premier League match on Saturday.

The game against Brighton will be the club's first back in the top flight, after their remarkable play-off win over Coventry in May.

The move is the idea of train operator Govia Thameslink, which runs the route between Brighton and Luton, and is attempting to dub the match the "Thameslink Derby".

Harford, who is now the club’s chief recruitment officer, said the community was an important part of Luton Town’s success.

“This Saturday is a huge day for Luton Town FC, so it’s been great to work with Thameslink to offer words of support for the club, while getting passengers excited about the game," he said.

"It’s not every day that you get to hear your voice on the loudspeaker at your local train station, so to have the opportunity to do it while celebrating Luton’s incredible achievement is an honour.

"Good luck to the boys, I’m feeling confident for a win," he added.

Govia Thameslink Railway has supported Luton Town's academy players with free travel passes for the past 15 years.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink, said: “Whether you’re a football fan or not, this is a huge moment for Luton and it’s incredibly exciting for the local community."

