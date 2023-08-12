Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of cars have been damaged after a fire broke out at a scrap yard.

Essex Fire Service said around 60 firefighters worked for hours to contain the blaze in Rochford which broke out on the evening of Friday 11 August.

The service said around 200 cars were damaged in the blaze, but firefighters were able to create a fire break to stop the flames spreading to the rest of the estimated 2,000 cars on site.

Firefighters will stay at the scene until the whole area has cooled down. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews say they will remain on site until all hot spots are extinguished and the scene is fully cooled.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know