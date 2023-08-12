Jail for drug dealer who flaunted wealth and posed with stacks of cash

A drug dealer who took photos posing with thousands of pounds in cash has been jailed for more than three years.

Kyle Coppola, 27, led a lavish lifestyle with designer clothes and expensive cars but police officers discovered that he had been selling drugs across Cambridgeshire.

Coppola was first stopped in November 2020, while driving a Mercedes in Cambridge. Cannabis, a mobile phone and over £400 were seized.

Inside the car, police also found more than a thousand pounds in cash and a second phone linking him to another drug dealer, Harry Crosby.

Police searched Coppola’s home in Cambridge and discovered expensive trainers and jewellery and the image on his phone of him posing with the cash.

The pair were stopped again in January 2021 in London which lead to further searches of their addresses and more than £2,000 in cash and clothing were seized.

Crosby was stopped again a month later. Cocaine was found in his bedroom along with further messages confirming he was still dealing.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Coppola was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to number of offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Crosby was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to offences including being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

PC Alex Rendell said: “Coppola and Crosby were living a lifestyle their declared earnings suggested was not possible.

"That combined with the cash, drugs and messages discovered on mobile phones evidenced they were both dealing cocaine across Cambridge for a substantial period of time.

“Drug dealing is not a glamorous lifestyle and could land you a lengthy prison sentence.”

