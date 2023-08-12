A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a dad-to-be was killed by a single punch to the neck.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi, 35, from Milton Keynes, died after a 'heavy punch' to his upper neck in Towan Avenue in Fishermead on 11 July last year.

After a 13-day trial at Luton Crown Court, a unanimous jury found Ali Dahir, 35, of Linton Road, Barking, guilty of one count of manslaughter.

The court heard how he had accompanied Abdullahi to hospital, but he left and went to his brother, Ahmed Dahir's, home switching off his phone, before leaving.

After a 13-day trial at Luton Crown Court, a unanimous jury found Ali Dahir guilty of one count of manslaughter. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Later that morning police attended Ahmed’s flat looking for Ali. The prosecution said Ahmed lied to officers claiming he did not know where he was and had not seen him for a couple of days.

Ahmed Dahir, 33, of Milton Keynes, was found unanimously guilty of one count of assisting an offender, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

The defendants are due to be sentenced at Luton Crown Court in October.

Towan Avenue in Fishermead in Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Underhill said: "This is a tragic case which demonstrates the danger that one punch can do. Be in no doubt that one punch can kill someone, even if that is not your intention.

"In a split second you can cause untold damage to yourself, your family, the victim and the victim’s family. You may end up killing someone and spending a significant time in prison.

"Abdifatah was a soon-to-be first time father at the time of his death.

"His child is left without a father and his family without a beloved, husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle.

"I pay tribute to Abdifatah’s family for the dignity they have shown throughout, and my thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...