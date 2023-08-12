Strictly star Shirley Ballas has completed what she described as a 'terrifiying' skydive in a bid to raise awareness and money for a suicide prevention charity.

The 62-year-old head judge jumped out of a plane more than 13,000ft above ground over Sibson Airfield in Peterborough, one of the oldest drop zones in the country.

It marked the final part of her week long Skyathlon challenge, after flying through the air on the world's fastest zipline in Wales and wing-walking strapped to a propeller plane in Kent.

Before she surfed the sky, she felt her heart ‘racing’ and ‘banging inside’ her chest.

She admitted to ITV News Anglia it was the hardest of all the challenges.

"Jumping out was terrifying and then after it, it got all calm and quiet and in the hands of Mark [my instructor] I felt really quite safe.

"But the jumping out was the most terrifying thing I've ever done in my entire life.

"I think this was the hardest and probably the most emotional.

"For David" The challenges were in memory of her brother and to raise awareness for the suicide prevention charity CALM Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I think I'm overwhelmed with the whole week to be honest and I think that was just the pinnacle of anything you could do for my brother really."

The professional dancer took on the trio of challenges in support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

"I lost my brother to suicide 20 years ago plus a student of mine a few weeks ago god rest her" she said.

"It's just so sad to see so many people out there who have either lost a loved one or are suffering from living miserably.

The head judge has now completed all three challenges- but revealed there is more in the pipeline. Credit: UK Parachuting

According to Calm 125 lives are lost every week to suicide. 75% of all UK suicides are male. The charity's CEO, Simon Gunning applauded her challenges.

"Shirley is such a loveable, relatable person.

"For her bravery in talking about her personal experience people will understand more, will relate more, will be active in suicide prevention."

