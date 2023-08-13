Play Brightcove video

A duck who set up her nest on a plant pot on a university campus has welcomed four ducklings to her unorthodox home.

The bird was first spotted on top of the terracotta container in the middle of June when staff gave her a saucer of water and decided to keep an eye on her.

A few days later, on 22 June, they spotted her eggs nestled among the vegetation and began an anxious wait to see if anything would hatch.

Posting on its Instagram feed, the University of Essex has now shared a video showing the mother duck accompanied by four tiny ducklings.

"Well done mama duck," it said.

The Colchester campus of the university is also home to Pebbles the cat, who his a firm favourite with students, with his own merchandise range in the campus shop and more than 7,700 followers on Facebook.

One Instagram follower expressed concern the ducklings could be "hunted down" by their neighbour but the university confidently replied: "Pebbles would never."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know