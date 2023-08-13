A charity has been offering a free uniform bank to help families with the burden of clothing their children for school.

Statutory guidance published by the government last year was aimed at making school uniforms more affordable.

But according to the Children's Society, parents can still spend on average more than £400 a year on uniforms.

In Sudbury in Suffolk, the Salvation Army have held a 'swap shop' handing out second hand school uniforms, as well as accepting donations.

Some councils provide assistance with school uniforms but not all do, leading to a 'post-code' lottery. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Single parent Karen Jamieson described the idea as 'brilliant'.

"With the cost of living, everything is going up, especially for me," she said.

"I am a single parent on universal credit so find it hard to drive my child. If she carries on growing at the rate she's growing, then I am not going to be able to afford it.

"I mean, I have two children but people have more than two children. And with everything going up, it's going to cost them a fortune."

The swap shop was the second held by the Salvation Army in Sudbury. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Some councils, like Essex, will in very exceptional circumstances offer assistance with uniform costs but not all do.

Norfolk offers a limited grants scheme but Suffolk and Cambridgeshire do not offer help.

Lieutenant Patsy Attwood, church leader of The Salvation Army in Sudbury, said: "We set up our Uniform Swap Shop to respond to the problems that the cost of living crisis is placing upon all of us.

"So what we wanted to do was to be able to create a space where people were able to donate old uniforms, but also be able to find the second hand uniforms that they need.

"It is also a really wonderful, sustainable effort as well."

