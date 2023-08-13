The family of a 13-year-old-boy killed in a suspected hit-and run crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful and brilliant" boy.

Alfie Brown died after being hit by a white Ford Ranger truck in Swafield near North Walsham in Norfolk at around 6.30pm on Thursday 10 August.

The driver of the Ford Ranger failed to stop according to police, but was traced by officers a short while later.

A man in his 50s was arrested and questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

The road in Swafield, near North Walsham. Credit: Google

A fundraising page has since been set up by Alfie's aunt, Emma Brown, and has already raised more than £12,000.

She described Alfie as an "adventurous, intelligent, beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him".

"Life will never be the same without him and he will always be in our hearts," she added.

His dad, Andrew Brown, said he wanted to thank everyone that had donated.

